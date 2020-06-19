Mr. and Mrs. Bill Ebersold will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a card shower.
Mary Maxine Cogdill and Bill Ebersold were married June 18, 1950, at the home of the Rev. Wilbur F. Null in Cameron. The Rev. Wilbur F. Null conducted the ceremony.
Mr. Ebersold retired after 29 years from Hy-Line International in Des Moines, Iowa. Mrs. Erbersold is a homemaker.
They have two children, Kimberly and the late Robert Rapp, and Kristie (Jeffrey) McAllister, all of Sedalia; three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
The couple request no gifts. Cards may be sent to Mr. and Mrs. Ebersold at 2103 S. Missouri Ave., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.
