Eldorado United Methodist Church, 10001 Eldorado Rd. in Green Ridge, will host an ice cream social from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. Ten varieties of homemade ice cream and chili dogs will be on the menu. The church will accept a freewill donation and will be COVID-19 aware.
