The Elks National Foundation is announcing the start of the 2021 Most Valuable Student scholarship contest. The scholarship is available to high school seniors who are United States citizens. Applicants do not need to be related to a member of the Elks. Applicants are judged on academics, leadership, service and financial need.
The application is online and must be submitted by Nov. 15, 2020. The 500 national winners will be announced in April 2021 after the top 20 finalists participate in the Leadership Weekend and interview.
This year, the ENF is investing $4.2 million in college scholarships. The ENF will award 20 top scholarships ranging from $20,000 to $50,000. The remaining 480 runners-up will receive $4,000 scholarships.
Applications for the 2021 contest are available on the Elks National Foundation website. For complete Most Valuable Student scholarship contest details, visit elks.org/scholars or enf.elks.org/MVS.
