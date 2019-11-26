The Sedalia Elks Lodge 125 will host its 35th annual Thanksgiving benefit Saturday, Nov. 30 at the Sedalia Shrine Club, 1375 Elm Hills Blvd. The event will begin at noon with a rummy tournament. Other games begin at 2 p.m. with an auction set for 6 p.m. A concession stand will be open during the event. Proceeds will be used to fill 125 food baskets and other Elks charities. The event is free and open to the public.

