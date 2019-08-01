The Elks Mobile Dental Unit will be in Laurie from Monday, Aug. 5 to Thursday. Aug. 15 at the Osage Community Elks Lodge No. 2705, 174 Elks Ln. in Laurie. Individuals may be eligible for free dental care while the unit is in Laurie and live in the counties of Benton, Camden, Morgan and Pettis. For an appointment, call 573-690-6003.

