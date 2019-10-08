Plans are being made for Sedalia’s Emergency Overnight Cold Weather Shelter and the planning group is seeking teams to join the effort for the 2019-20 season.
The team will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Salvation Army, 1200 E. Broadway Blvd., to continue plans for the cold weather shelter. The shelter will be open on bitterly cold nights from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. Most teams divide the night into four- to six-hour shifts.
The shelter offers cots, bedding, restrooms, pre-packaged snacks, coffee, and a simple breakfast. The shelter housed from two guests up to a dozen guests last winter. There were no deaths due to exposure in the community during the 2018-19 winter season.
Organizations can help by sending a representative to the Oct. 8 meeting. For more information, contact the Salvation Army at 660-826-1525 and ask for service center coordinator Magen Hudson. The cold weather shelter plans to begin operation, based on the weather, in November.
