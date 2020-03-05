NoBro to host Mac-N-Cheese Cook-Off Saturday
NoBro Art Events will host a Mac-N-Cheese Cook-Off at 2 p.m. Saturday at Craft Beer Cellar, 700 S. Ohio Ave., in Downtown Sedalia.
Punkfest 2020 to be hosted at Lantern House
Punkfest 2020 will be hosted from 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 7 and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 8 at The Lantern House, 21746 U.S. Highway 50. There will be eight bands performing on Friday and 13 bands Saturday. Tickets may be purchased at the door. The event is coordinated by Andy Blackstone, of Sedalia.
