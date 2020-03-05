NoBro to host Mac-N-Cheese Cook-Off Saturday

NoBro Art Events will host a Mac-N-Cheese Cook-Off at 2 p.m. Saturday at Craft Beer Cellar, 700 S. Ohio Ave., in Downtown Sedalia.

Punkfest 2020 to be hosted at Lantern House

Punkfest 2020 will be hosted from 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 7 and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 8 at The Lantern House, 21746 U.S. Highway 50. There will be eight bands performing on Friday and 13 bands Saturday. Tickets may be purchased at the door. The event is coordinated by Andy Blackstone, of Sedalia.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.