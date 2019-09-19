Tipton to host movie at Historic Barclay Home
Saturday night, Sept. 21, the 1937 classic western, “Wells Fargo,” will be shown from the back balcony of the historic Maclay Home at 209 W Howard St. in Tipton. Admission is free will donation. The movie will start at dark (about 8 p.m.). Refreshments will be served from the Carriage House. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and see Tipton portrayed in the movie as the starting point for the Butterfield Mail stagecoach. Funds raised go towards replacement of back porch floors. For more information call 660-433-2068.
Josh Rhoads to speak at Mid-Missouri Artists event
From cast off and forgotten items, Josh Rhoads makes new creations presented as Ole Glory Creations. Vintage silverware and coins become jewelry. Scrap copper flashing becomes roses. Old bowling balls turn into gems.
The public is invited to the Sept. 26 meeting of Mid-Missouri Artists when Rhoads will demonstrate and discuss his creative work. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Arts and Crafts Room of the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. Those attending should enter through the main doors.
In discussing his work, Rhoads said he has tinkered and built things most of his life, developing an interest in 2014 in working with metals. Most of the material he works with consists of “found” or recycled items. In setting up for shows he uses a wagon representing a 1900s tinker’s wagon. He has demonstrated his work at festivals and events all over Missouri including the 2017 Kansas City Maker’s Faire and served as a visiting artist on the Arrow Rock Boardwalk. A native of Sedalia, Rhoads is a member of the Sedalia Visual Arts Association.
All MMA meetings are free and open to the public.
Sedalia Symphony to open 85th Season in October
The Sedalia Symphony Orchestra will open its 85th consecutive season on Oct. 13. This season brings changes in that concerts will be hosted at 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoons. The only evening concert will be the Christmas Pops concert to be hosted at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2. All concerts, including the Pops concert, will be hosted at the Heckart Performing Arts Center, at Smith-Cotton High School, 2010 Tiger Pride Blvd.
The Oct. 13 concert will begin with selections from “West Side Story” and conclude with the Sedalia premier of the full symphonic completion of Mozart’s “Requiem in D Minor,” a master work of classical repertory combining the Symphony Orchestra with a quartet of soloists including former Sedalian Candice Edwards. The soloists and orchestra will be accompanied by a grand chorus of voices from the Sedalia Chorale, the Sedalia “Messiah” chorus, and a chamber chorus of singers from Missouri State University on a single stage performing a masterpiece to be remembered for years to come.
The winter concert will be hosted March 8, and the spring concert will be hosted April 26.
General season tickets are $40 and senior (age 60 and over) season tickets are $25. Single tickets for the October concert only are $25. For information or to receive a brochure, please call 660-826-7506. If no answer please leave a message and your call will be returned.
