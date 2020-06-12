Mr. and Mrs. Richard Eppenauer will observe their 20th wedding anniversary on June 17.
Thresa Kowalski and Richard Eppenauer were married June 17, 2000, at the Windmoor castle in Sedalia.
Mr. Eppenauer is a surveyor crew chief for Engineering Surveys and Services. Mrs. Eppenauer is a homemaker.
The couple have two children, Dustyn Eppenauer and Austin Eppenauer, and one grandchild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.