Epworth United Methodist Church will host an ice cream social from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 26 at the church, East Broadway Boulevard and South Engineer Avenue. The church will serve ice cream, cake or pie and a drink for $4 along with chili dogs and chips at an extra cost.
