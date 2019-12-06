Looking for information about Friday night’s schedule of events for the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas Parade? We’ve got you covered.
The parade itself, with the theme “Your Christmas Story,” will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 in downtown Sedalia but there are festivities happening before it even hits South Ohio Avenue.
Attendees can grab a quick dinner at some food trucks starting at 5:30 p.m. in front of the Fox Theatre Event Center on Fifth Street. Offerings include Karma Kettle Corn, Table of 5 wood-fired pizza, Fit Food Fast and Dick’s Corn Dogs. Members of the Heard Memorial Club House will be selling cookies, fudge and candy in a tent near the food trucks from 5 p.m. until sold out.
Many downtown businesses are also expected to be open past their normal hours. Ozark Coffee will be open until 7:30 p.m. for those needing some hot chocolate or coffee to keep warm, as temperatures are expected to be in the mid-30s once the parade begins.
From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the Pettis County Courthouse will be open and elected officials will be handing out candy canes and hot chocolate. Children will also receive a free glow stick thanks to Kyle Herrick, of Bryant Motors, who is providing 1,000 of them.
At 6 p.m., Smith-Cotton choir students will perform followed by Sacred Heart choir students at 6:30 p.m.
For those wanting to start celebrating before the parade or for those who can’t attend but want to get in the Christmas spirit, Townsquare Media will play Christmas music from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on 92.3 Bob FM.
This is the first year in recent history that Sedalia has hosted its annual parade on a Friday night rather than a Saturday morning. Citizens can expect to see many of the usual parade entries such as local civic groups, elected officials, vintage cars, motorcycles, and horses, but with more Christmas flare and covered in twinkle lights. Public Works employees even spent Friday morning covering street lights on South Ohio Avenue with boxes decorated like red presents to allow the parade floats to shine even more.
A few preparation notes: parade entries can begin lining up at 5:30 p.m. and must be in line by 7 p.m. Floats can hand out candy as long as it is not thrown at those lining the parade route. Parking is prohibited starting at 5 p.m. on Ohio from Main Street to Broadway Boulevard; Osage Avenue from Main Street to Broadway Boulevard; Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth, Sixth and Seventh streets from Lamine Avenue to Kentucky Avenue; and Main Street from Ohio to Moniteau Avenue. Vehicles remaining on the parade route at 5 p.m. will be towed.
For more information, visit www.sedaliachamber.com or call 660-826-2222.
