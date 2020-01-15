The Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to remind the public that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed Monday, Jan. 20 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. Normal operations will resume Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Examination stations to close for MLK’s birthday
- By Democrat Staff
-
-
- 0
Sign Up for Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Latest Marquette Law School Poll shows Biden still top Democrat in Wisconsin
- Heidi Klum: Working on America's Got Talent was 'amazing'
- Energy trade group pushing back against Democratic presidential candidates' climate policies
- Gov. Mike Parson delivers State of the State address against 2020 election backdrop
- Governor's proposed budget maintains education, workforce development funding
- Oprah Winfrey didn't marry because she didn't want the 'commitment'
- Ohio's Jim Jordan calls for restraints on federal government’s use of facial recognition technology
- ‘Landmark’ trade deal expected to generate $200 billion in U.S. exports to China
Most Popular
Articles
- One arrested in Pettis County/Sedalia car chase
- Local craftsman to appear on History Channel’s ‘Forged in Fire’
- Author writes magical book on Missouri
- Cases recently resolved in Pettis County Circuit Court
- Warming shelter open this weekend
- Former area educator to assume DESE administrative role
- Healthy U class loses nearly 300 pounds
- MNU’s Scroggins returns to Sedalia, S-C alumni game with pride
- Sedalia artist finds spiritual meaning in her work
- Weather set to improve overnight, Sunday
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 17
-
Jan 17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.