As much of the state has been placed under an excessive heat warning through the remainder of the week and weekend, all residents and travelers are reminded to use extreme caution. With expected heat indices in the triple digits for the period and little possibility of rain, it appears the dog days of summer have arrived.
“This summer has been fairly mild and a long week of high heat can take a toll,” Pettis County Health Center Administrator JoAnn Martin said in a press release. “Although the elderly and the very young are at greatest risk from heat injury, anyone including teenagers and adults are at risk.
“Having a chronic health problem has contributed to problems with the heat,” she continued. “No one is immune to the effects of the heat even if the person is strong and healthy. Never leave any living being, including pets, in cars particularly during this time of high heat.”
A spokesperson for the University of Missouri Extension Health and Safety agrees.
“It’s not just negligent parents or indifferent caregivers,” Karen Funkenbusch of MU said in a release. “When juggling the demands of work, parenting and daily life, it’s easier than you might think to make a simple but fatal mistake.”
The MU release states that on average, 37 children die in the U.S. each year from heatstroke in cars, according to the nonprofit child-safety organization Kids and Cars. That’s one child every nine days. Hundreds of cases of nonfatal heat-related are also reported each year, some of which result in permanent brain damage.
“Pets, the elderly and people with movement disabilities are also at risk,” Funkenbusch notes.
“Once you shut off the engine, it doesn’t take long for the cool interior of an air-conditioned car to heat up.
“You might think you’ll be just a few feet away for a few seconds,” Funkenbusch said. “But modern life is full of distractions — an urgent phone call, a broken ATM, a chance encounter with a friend.”
According to a study published in 2005 in the journal Pediatrics, within 10 minutes, the inside temperature can rise more than 20 degrees. After an hour, temperatures can increase by 40 degrees or more. The same study revealed leaving windows open an inch or two isn’t enough to prevent a car in direct sunlight from quickly becoming dangerously hot.
Pettis County Health Center staff urges all Pettis County residents and visitors to take the warnings about the risks related to the oppressive heat seriously.
“Slow down, take frequent breaks to rest in the shade, drink plenty of water – not only while in the heat, but also before going outside for work or play and find an air-conditioned place to cool off for at least part of the day,” the release cautions. “The heat stress has a collective impact upon the body.
“Those with chronic health problems need to be extra careful as the heat wave stretches through the week,” according to the statement. “There are a number of public buildings that are available as places to cool off. Check on neighbors and family members who may not have air conditioning at home. Elderly individuals may feel cold and wear a sweater when in reality their body temperature is rising to a dangerous level.”
According to the Pettis County Health Center, the signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, pale and clammy skin, fast weak pulse, nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps, tiredness or weakness, dizziness, headache and fainting.
Individuals who experience these symptoms are cautioned to move to a cool place, loosen tight clothing, take a cool bath/shower or use cool wet cloths and sip water. Individuals should also seek medical care if they are vomiting or if the symptoms get worse or last more than an hour.
“Heat stroke is a more serious condition and symptoms include high body temperature (103 degrees or higher) hot, red dry or damp skin, fast strong pulse, headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion and loss of consciousness,” the release states. “Heat stroke is a medical emergency and call 911. While waiting for EMS, move the person to a cool place and apply cool clothes. Do not give the person anything to drink, particularly is the person is not alert.”
For more information, contact the Pettis County Health Center at 660-827-1130 or visit www.pettiscountyhealthcenter.com.
