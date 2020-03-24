The University of Missouri Extension will be offering a number of online courses on various topics related to agriculture over the next several weeks. Due to recommended and required restrictions regarding face-to-face interactions because of the ongoing COVID-19 issues, University of Missouri Extension will not be conducting in-person classes through at least May 15. Many will be offered in an online format. University of Missouri Extension agronomy specialist Travis Harper will be offering a number of free classes through an online platform called Zoom:
• Private Pesticide Applicator Training at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 25
• Pasture Renovation and Management at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 1
• Spring Lawn Management at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 8
• Introduction to Honey Bees and Beekeeping at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 15
• Introduction to Home Brewing Beer at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 22
• Improving Garden Soils/Composting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 29
Students need a computer and an internet connection. It is also recommended that students have a microphone to ask questions or they can type questions through the Zoom chat feature.
To register, email Harper at harpertw@missouri.edu. Participants will receive an email with a registration link to selected classes. For more information, contact Harper at 660-885-5556.
Classes are open to everyone with the exception of the home brewing class which requires participants to be at least 21.
