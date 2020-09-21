The Missouri State High School Activities Association published classifications and districts for the 2020 fall sports season Monday after allowing additional time for schools to opt-in to alternate fall and spring schedules.
MSHSAA announced in August a Sept. 11 deadline for schools to report sports and activities unable to compete in the current fall season, accounting for the delay in the usual preseason announcement.
It is the first season that includes MSHSAA’s “championship factor,” which can promote non-public programs up to two classes depending on recent championships.
Here are selected classifications for Central Missouri Activities Conference and Kaysinger Conference schools and programs.
FOOTBALL
Smith-Cotton was the lone CMAC team placed in Class 5, District 7. The Tigers join Belton, Grain Valley, Raytown, Ruskin, Truman and William Chrisman.
Battle, Capital City and Jefferson City compete in Class 5, District 4. Hickman and Rock Bridge are Class 6, District 4.
Helias is Class 4, District 6 with Bolivar, Harrisonville, Marshall, Nevada and Warrensburg.
Kaysinger Conference football teams will compete in the Class 1, District 3 tournament against Pleasant Hope, Russellville and Skyline.
VOLLEYBALL
Smith-Cotton is grouped with Capital City, Helias and Jefferson City in Class 5, District 9.
Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge join Troy Buchanan in Class 5, District 8.
Cole Camp, Stover and Windsor are in Class 2, District 12 with Skyline and Stockton.
Tipton is the lone Kaysinger Conference team in Class 2, District 6 with Calvary Lutheran, Eugene, Father Tolton and Russellville.
Class 1, District 13 features Kaysinger’s La Monte, Northwest and Sacred Heart with Concordia, Santa Fe and Sweet Springs.
Otterville and Smithton join Bunceton, Chamois, New Haven and Principia in Class 1, District 12.
Green Ridge and Lincoln are in Class 1, District 11 with Appleton City, Chilhowee, Lakeland and Osceola.
SOCCER
Class 4, District 10 is an all-CMAC bracket with Smith-Cotton, Capital City, Helias and Jefferson City.
Battle represents CMAC in Class 4, District 10 with Holt, Timberland and Troy Buchanan.
Hickman and Rock Bridge are in Class 4, District 9 with Blue Springs and Blue Springs South.
Cole Camp, Green Ridge, Smithton and Stover make up an All-Kaysinger tourney in Class 1, District 4.
La Monte is pooled with Knob Noster, Lone Jack and Summit Christian Academy in Class 1, District 7
Sacred Heart is Class 3, District 8 with Grain Valley, St. Paul Lutheran and Warrensburg.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.