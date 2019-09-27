Family Center Farm & Home is hosting the fifth annual “Saddle Up for St. Jude” Trail Ride on Oct. 5 at Blue & Gray Park in Lone Jack.
The first 75 riders registered receive a goody bag. A $35 donation to participate is suggested. Participants are also encouraged to fundraise on their own before the event. Top fundraisers will receive prizes valued up to $500. Primitive camping is available Friday and Saturday night. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be provided. There will be two guided trail rides on Saturday or participants may ride on their own. Raffle tickets are available. The day will wrap up with the band Saddlebroke performing at 5 p.m.
All donations and proceeds from the raffles will go to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Center and New Horizon Ranch, an equine facility providing therapeutic riding, programs for veterans and seniors, day camps and more.
For more information and to register, visit FCFarmandHome.com/trail-rides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.