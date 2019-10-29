Editor's note: This article has been updated to include information about additional witnesses and other general edits.
A family is safe after a residential fire in Sedalia Tuesday morning where witnesses stopped and made sure the family got out of the house.
A fire broke out at a residence just before 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Seventh Street.
Sedalia Fire Department Battalion Chief Barry White told the Democrat the department received a call for smoke coming out of the residence. Before they arrived, Sedalia Police Department officers, who arrived first, told them an adult, child, and a couple of dogs had gotten out.
“We were able to do a quick primary search of the second floor,” White said. “The first floor was pretty clear, the fire was swinging out of the top front corner there. This one appears to be in the wall on the second floor.
“We had actually fire showing on the second floor…” he continued. “Then they went upstairs and were able to get the fire from the stairwell, knock most of it down. Then we had to cut on the roof to get most of the smoke and heat out of there, cut some holes on the inside too and the ceiling.”
Melissa Rath and Misty Robertson were driving by the residence Tuesday morning when they saw the smoke coming from the house. Rey Talavera and his father, Bonifacio Talavera, also stopped at the same time.
All four started knocking on the front door and windows to alert the residents of the fire. The family exited the home and Bonifacio Talavera checked to see if any others were still inside, Rey Talavera told the Democrat.
Rath and Robertson also told neighbors what was going on, who then exited their residence. Robertson put one of the children and the family’s dog in her car to stay warm while firefighters fought the fire.
“When I came out, it was just a couple of flames coming out of a corner, but there was so much smoke,” said Bobbi Warren, who lives next to the house that caught on fire. She said her boyfriend woke her up after he heard the firetrucks and started smelling smoke.
White said firefighters had the fire under control around 9:30 a.m. and were then checking for hot spots in the house.
“They’re pulling all the ceiling down on the second floor, opening the walls up. Using the thermal camera to check for any hot spots,” he explained. “We’ll stay here until we don’t have any smoke coming out. We still have a little bit of smoke here and there so we have to make sure it’s all gone.”
White estimated it took around 30 minutes to put the fire out; Deputy Fire Chief Matt Irwin said the department cleared the scene around 11:15 a.m.
“This time we’re lucky there’s not much damage downstairs, there is water damage, but there is a lot of damage upstairs. We’re trying to find the resident someplace to stay,” White said.
According to White, the fire was electrical and burnt wire was found inside the attic wall in the floor space.
“It was electrical of some kind we’re just not sure what caused the wires to short out,” he explained.
Rath said she will host a clothing drive for the family at Tiger Eagle Stop, 3415 E. Broadway Blvd.
