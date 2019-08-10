Guests to the Missouri State Fair on Tuesday can make an impact by supporting the Missouri Farmers Care Food Drive. The Fair will offer $2 gate admission for fairgoers with a minimum donation of two canned goods to benefit Feeding Missouri.
In addition to $2 admission, be on the lookout for $2 carnival rides, for most rides, all day, and $2 specials at select concessions and vendors all day.
Missouri FFA will host its third annual Food Insecurity Service Day, with more than 750 FFA members in attendance who share a heart of service to those in need. Their goal is to reduce childhood food insecurity in Missouri and pack more than 100,000 child-friendly meals that will be distributed to six food banks across the state.
Stop by the Agriculture Building to learn more about food insecurity at the canned food display, constructed of 3,000 cans of food. All cans used in the display will be added to the Food Drive collection and head to food banks following the Fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.