The Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market will be open during the Missouri State Fair but will change location. On Friday, Aug. 9, Tuesday, Aug. 13 and Friday, Aug. 16, the market will be at the Westlake/Brian's Gym parking lot, 1010 Thompson Blvd. Anyone age 55 and over may go to the green market tent for the August older adult appreciation coupon.
