After opening its season May 1 as a drive-thru market in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, starting Friday, June 5, the Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market will operate as a modified walk-up market from 3 to 6 p.m.
The Market requests just one shopper if possible from each household. Masks are not required but are encouraged. Frequent hand sanitizing and handwashing will also be essential, and stations for such will be provided. Customers will be asked to point at, rather than touch, the items they wish to purchase and each vendor will serve them individually. Shoppers are asked to shop quickly to help minimize the crowd.
Customers are still encouraged to take advantage of pre-order/pre-pay opportunities with vendors that offer such. The market offers a separate pick-up area via Gate 3 (just west of the Old Main Gate) for prepaid order pick up.
For information, visit www.sedaliaareafarmersmarket.com or the market’s Facebook page.
