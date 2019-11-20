John and Lynn Farrell, owners of John Farrell Real Estate Company, were presented the Award of Distinction by the Missouri Community College Association in Kansas City last week. The Osage Beach couple were honored for their continued support of State Fair Community College at Lake of the Ozarks.
“John and Lynn are two of the college’s most dedicated supporters,” said Dr. Joanna Anderson, SFCC president. “We are proud to call them friends, and their contributions truly do improve the lives of students here at the lake.”
The Farrells have organized the Genuine Country Music Association’s Classic Country Jamboree at the Lake of the Ozarks for seven years. A portion of the proceeds from the Jamboree funds scholarships for lake area students who attend SFCC at the lake.
“Neither John nor I attended college,” said Lynn Farrell during her acceptance speech. “So we are committed to providing that opportunity to students in the area.”
Since 2013, the Farrells have raised more than $84,000 for scholarships at the jamboree. That figure does not include the money raised at this year’s jamboree hosted last month at the Lodge of the Four Seasons. Those scholarships are specifically designated for students around the Lake of the Ozarks to attend SFCC.
