FCS Financial recently selected 35 recipients for its Scholarship Program who will each receive a $1,500 scholarship to assist with the cost of higher education. Since 2004, more than $670,000 has been distributed through the FCS Financial Scholarship Program. The program is designed to encourage and support higher education for children and grandchildren of FCS Financial members.
Local students receiving an FCS Financial scholarship for 2020 include Lincoln Burt, of Sedalia, Emily Dove, of Green Ridge, Luke Miles, of Marshall, Brianna Munsterman, of Warrensburg, and Makenzie Vogelsmeier, of Sweet Springs.
The 2021 scholarship application will be available at www.myfcsfinancial.com by Sept. 1.
