Since 2004, FCS Financial has provided more than $615 million to Missouri high school seniors seeking higher education. Up to 35 scholarships, each at $1,500, will be awarded to children or grandchildren of FCS Financial members. The scholarship deadline is March 1 and recipients will be notified in April.
Applicants must be a graduating senior at a Missouri high school and a child or grandchild of an FCS Financial member. Additionally, the student must attain a grade point average of 2.5 or higher, an ACT score of at least 26 or rank in the top 20% of their senior class. The scholarship applicants are then judged by a non-partisan committee on leadership roles, work experience, community involvement and essays.
Apply at www.myfcsfinancial.com. Click on About Us at the top of the webpage and choose the Scholarships link. Relatives of FCS Financial board members or employees are not eligible.
