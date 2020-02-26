Tuesday marked the first day of candidate filing for county and statewide offices in Missouri for the Aug. 4 primary election.
Pettis County Eastern Commissioner Israel Baeza, of Sedalia, is running for election for the first time after being appointed to his position in 2018 by Gov. Mike Parson to fill the vacancy left by Brent Hampy. He has been challenged by fellow Republican Dean Manuel, of Sedalia. Pettis County Western Commissioner Jim Marcum, of Sedalia, who was first elected in 2012, is seeking reelection and has been challenged by fellow Republican John Sultanov, of Sedalia.
The only other elected county official to face a challenger on day one is Assessor Chris Woolery, a Republican, who is in his first term after serving as deputy assessor for many years. Sedalia Ward 1 Councilman Tom Oldham is trying his hand at county government this year and has filed as a Republican for the assessor’s office.
Other county officials filing for reelection include Coroner Robert “Skip” Smith, Sheriff Kevin Bond, and Treasurer Kim Lyne, all Republicans, and Public Administrator Charli Ackerman, a Democrat. No one has filed for county surveyor.
All four of Pettis County’s state representative seats will be on the ballot, but two representatives are term limited in 2020 and can’t seek reelection. Dean Dohrman, R-La Monte, and Dave Muntzel, R-Boonville, are serving in their last legislative session but some newcomers have already filed to compete for their empty seats. Don (Donnie) Baragary, of Boonville, and Tim Taylor, of Bunceton, are both Republicans and have filed for Muntzel’s vacant District 48 seat. Republican Kurtis Gregory, of Marshall, has filed for Dohrman’s vacant District 51 seat.
So far state Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, is the only candidate for District 52. He is completing his first term in office. State Rep. Dan Houx, R-Warrensburg, has already been challenged by Democrat James Williams, of Warrensburg. Williams also ran against Houx in 2018.
In the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville, is up for reelection. As of Tuesday, the only candidates for U.S. District 4 are Republican Neal Gist, of Laurie, and Democrat Lindsey Simmons, of Hallsville.
As for statewide office, several candidates took advantage of the first day of filing. Republican Gov. Mike Parson has filed for candidacy, making 2020 the first time voters will have the opportunity to consider him for governor after he moved into the office due to former Gov. Eric Greitens’ resignation in 2018. Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat, has also filed as a gubernatorial candidate. Other Republicans include Raleigh Ritter, of Seneca, and James W. (Jim) Neely, of Cameron, while other Democrats include Antoin Johnson, of St. Louis, and Jimmie Matthews, of St. Louis. Libertarian Rik Combs, of Lohman, also filed.
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe will also be running for his seat for the first time after being appointed by Parson. He has been challenged by fellow Republican Arnie C. AC Dienoff, of O’Fallon, Democrat Gregory A. Upchurch, of St. Charles, and Libertarian Bill Slantz, of St. Charles.
Secretary of State John R. (Jay) Ashcroft is seeking reelection and Democrat Yinka Faleti, of St. Louis, has also filed.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt will also be running for his office for the first time. He was serving as treasurer when Parson appointed him to the attorney general seat to replace Josh Hawley who was elected to the U.S. Senate. Democrats Elad Gross, of St. Louis, and Rich Finneran, of St. Louis, have also filed.
In a recurring theme, Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick will also be running for his office for the first time after being appointed by Parson to fill Schmitt’s vacancy. The Republican has been challenged by Democrat Vicki Lorenz Englund, of St. Louis.
Candidate filing ends at 5 p.m. March 31.
