The Sedalia Heritage Foundation will host the season’s last First Friday event for 2019 at the historic Katy Depot beginning at 5:30 p.m. tonight. Local author Dr. Becky Imhauser will portray Frances Truitt Rogers through the lens of her husband’s World War I diary. The military diary of Lieutenant James F. Rogers provides an intimate glimpse into the Sedalia couple’s life during World War I. The presentation will feature family photos and correspondence, as well as a “rest of the story” overview of the Rogers’ lives.
Imhauser is an author, conference leader, and educator. She has written 12 books and a multi-media musical about Sedalia and Pettis County history.
First Friday festivities will begin with refreshments at 5:30 p.m. with the presentation at 6 p.m. These events are open to the public with a $5 admission fee taken at the door. Advance reservations are required and can be made by calling the Katy Depot at 660-826-2932 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
