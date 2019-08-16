Celebrate Youth in Agriculture on Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Missouri State Fair. The day is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Agriculture and will feature special offers for youth at select concessions and vendors as well as $1 off adult gate admission with coupons available at Missouri County Extension offices.
The highlight of Youth in Agriculture Day is the annual Sale of Champions at 1:30 p.m. in the Lowell Mohler Assembly Hall. The auction event recognizes the accomplishments of 12 young agriculturalists and their top tier livestock projects: Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion steers, barrows, lambs, meat goats, pen of chickens, and pen of rabbits from 4-H and FFA livestock shows.
Another highly anticipated event on Saturday, Aug. 17 is the Draft Horse Hitches competitions in the Mathewson Exhibition Center. The Budweiser Clydesdales will kick off this show starting at 6 p.m. with competition classes to follow. The popular Show-Me Classic class will complete the show featuring six-horse hitches entries in the show ring.
August 18 is Family Preparedness/Half Price Day. Enjoy the final day of the 2019 Missouri State Fair by receiving half-price adult admission at the gate and $1 admission for children ages 6-12. Select vendors and concession stands will also have half-price deals all day.
