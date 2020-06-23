While many cities have scaled back their celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic, most West Central Missouri communities are still offering some sort of event to ring in Independence Day.
To have your event added to this list, email ncooke@sedaliademocrat.com.
Sedalia
While the annual Centennial Park picnic and downtown parade have been canceled this year, there are still a few activities planned in Sedalia.
The Sedalia Runners Club will host the Firecracker mile at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 4 on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. There is no entry fee and no registration is required. Order of events: 8 a.m. Open Division, 8:15 a.m. Novice Division, 8:30 a.m. 14 and Under, 8:45 a.m. Pee Wee Dash (ages 6 and younger), 9 a.m. Junior Jog (ages 7-9), 9:30 a.m. awards ceremony. Awards will be given to the top three finishers in the Open and Novice Divisions in age 15-19 and then in 10-year age groups through 70 and older. All finishers in the 14 and Under Mile, the PeeWee Dash and the Junior Jog will receive an award.
The Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department will host a Star Spangled Swim from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 4 at Centennial Pool. Admission is half price. Veterans and military members with an ID will receive free admission.
The annual fireworks display will go on as planned at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4 on the Missouri State Fairgrounds, also hosted by Sedalia Parks and Rec.
For more information, visit sedaliaparks.com.
Clinton
First Baptist Church will host the Freedom Music Fest from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 3.
The event will include food, fireworks and a Mass Worship Jam at 9 p.m. featuring musicians from Allen Street Baptist, Northeast Baptist and First Baptist Church. Bring along your guitar, ukulele or another stringed instrument.
Knob Noster
Knob Noster State Park is hosting Independence Day Bingo. From July 2-5, pick up a Bingo card from the park campground host or outside the visitor center or download one from mostateparks.com.
Get three in a row by participating in various outdoor activities such as identifying a new bird,
hiking a short trail, hearing a frog call, picking up three pieces of litter, catching a fish, finding an animal track, going on a creek walk, hiking a long trail, or identifying a new flower or plant.
For more information, call 660-563-2463.
Lincoln
Despite not offering its planned activities, the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce will still be hosting its annual fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4 in Lincoln City Park.
For more information, visit www.lincolnmochamberofcommerce.com.
Tipton
The 38th annual Ice Cream Social will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 4 at the Maclay Home.
Lunch will include a sack lunch of a hamburger or hot dog and chips. Ice cream and cookies will also be available. Musical entertainment will be on the grounds, but there will be no house tours this year. There will also be cannon firings at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
For more information, call 660-433-2068.
Warrensburg
The celebration starts early with the monthly First Friday Art Walk from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 3 on Pine Street in downtown Warrensburg. Featured artists will be along the street and local businesses will be open for shopping.
Central Missouri Speedway in Warrensburg will host the 20th annual Tom Wilson Memorial on Saturday, July 4.
The event will include a $3,000-to-Win A-Mod 35-lap feature along with Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks plus the annual Fireworks Extravaganza following the final checkered flag of the night. Pit gates open at 4:30 p.m. followed by Grandstands at 5 p.m. Practice Hot Laps will be at 7 p.m. with racing starting around 7:30 p.m.
Adult grandstand admission is $15, seniors ages 65 to 74 and active-duty military members with ID are $12, kids ages 6 to 12 are $6, and children 5 and under and senior citizens 75 and older are free. All pit passes are $40.
For more information, visit www.centralmissourispeedway.net.
Warrensburg Main Street will host its annual Patriotic Children’s Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 4 on Holden Street in downtown Warrensburg. Wagons, trikes, bikes, pets and citizens are all welcome and encouraged to be decorated for the holiday. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. at the corner of Holden and Market streets.
There will also be sidewalk chalk, bubbles, hula hoops, a clown, a photo op area, and the Warrensburg Farmers’ Market.
Warsaw
The Warsaw Chamber of Commerce and the City of Warsaw will host the annual fireworks display Saturday, July 4 at Drake Harbor.
Whiteman Air Force Base
Whiteman Air Force Base will host its annual Independence Day celebration at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 2 in Ike Skelton Park.
There will be fireworks, activities, food and drinks. The event is free and open to all Department of Defense ID cardholders.
For more information, call CPPO at 660-687-5754.
Windsor
Numerous activities will be hosted at Farrington Park on Saturday, July 4. Concessions will be available.
The day will begin with the raising of the flag at 8:45 a.m. There will be a turtle race at 9 a.m., frog race at 9:30 a.m., egg race at 10 a.m., sack race at 10:30 a.m., soft egg toss at 11 a.m., water balloon toss at 11:30 a.m., and a balloon leg race at noon.
The day will end with a fireworks display at dusk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.