A fish fry dinner with live and silent auctions will be hosted to benefit David Busick, who has been diagnosed with cancer.
It will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at the parking lot at East Second Street and South Ohio Avenue across from the VFW in downtown Sedalia.
The dinner will include fish, potatoes, coleslaw, hush puppies and dessert. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 3-10 and free for children ages 3 and younger.
