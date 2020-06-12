As healthcare moves from COVID-19 response to resumption of normal operations, Fitzgibbon Hospital will end its round-the-clock curbside testing and transition to a more permanent location and process inside the hospital. The makeshift tent outside the Emergency Department will be coming down, and all patients will be directed to a new testing station inside Fitzgibbon Hospital near Ambulatory Care.
Effective Tuesday, June 16, COVID-19 testing will occur in a newly configured testing station which allows for the privacy of patients and the safety of staff, patients and visitors. The specimen collection site will operate from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Patients with a provider’s order for testing should present during these hours. Universal masking is still in effect for all individuals entering the hospital. In addition to wearing a mask, patients will be asked to wait in the main lobby, observing social distancing measures, until they are called back to the testing area for specimen collection.
For more information, visit www.fitzgibbon.org/covid19.
