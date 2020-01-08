A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Pettis County until 6 a.m. Saturday.
According to the National Weather Service, heavy rain is possible Friday through Friday night. Moderate to heavy rain will be possible through the day on Friday and is expected to last into Saturday morning. One to 3 inches of rain will be possible over a 24-hour period between Friday morning through Friday night.
The watch includes Cooper, Howard, Pettis, Bates and Henry counties. A Flash Flood Watch means conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Citizens are advised to monitor forecasts throughout the week.
The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office is warning that local creeks and streams could rise very quickly and area roads could become covered with running water. Citizens are advised to not drive through water-covered roads.
