The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri will host the fifth annual Gobble Up Hunger food and fund drive at Walmart, 3201 W. Broadway Blvd. in Sedalia, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25. In 2019, the drive brought in more than 2,500 pounds of food and $2,400 in donations.
All food collected this day will benefit Open Door and the Salvation Army, two of The Food Bank’s partner agencies in Pettis County.
Monetary donations collected this day will go toward The Food Bank’s Buddy Pack program for Pettis County. Inter-State Studio is matching funds up to $1,500 on this day and Duke Manufacturing is supporting the drive with a $500 gift.
The Food Bank’s overall goal is to collect $3,500 in monetary gifts, which would support 19 children in the Buddy Pack program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.