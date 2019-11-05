The Pettis County Road and Bridge Department will be closing a portion of Forest Park Road until the beginning of the new year for box culvert replacement.
Weather permitting, the road will be closed at the culvert site beginning Tuesday, Nov. 5 and will remain closed until Jan. 6. The location is between Covered Bridge Road and South Grand Avenue Road south of the Sedalia city limits and South Kentucky Avenue in south-central Pettis County.
