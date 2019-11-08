Oxana Eliahu will be the guest minister at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday at Liberty Life Center Church, 1501 Driftwood Dr.
Eliahu is a Russian-born Jewish Messianic believer, author, songwriter, composer and producer of many music albums of praise and worship. She will lead worship and also share the message of how God brought her from being an atheist in communist Russia, being hateful of her own Jewish faith and country of Israel, to complete surrendering to the Lord and His will.
Having lived 20 years in Israel, Eliahu wrote all her songs in Hebrew, but they are now translated into English, Russian, and Spanish. She and her husband, Boaz, travel all over the United States, Canada, and Israel sharing testimony and song. Childcare will be provided and a love offering for Eliahu will be received. For more information, call Pastor Gary at 660-281-7404.
