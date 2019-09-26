Four individuals are in custody after a search warrant was served by the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force on Tuesday.
According to a Pettis County Sheriff’s Office press release, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies and a Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force detective served a search warrant in the 1600 block of West Ninth Street in Sedalia. The warrant was served as part of an investigation into stolen property and the distribution of controlled substances.
Several items of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, and a 9mm pistol were found in the search as well as evidence showing attempts to counterfeit U.S. currency. Four subjects were taken into custody and taken to the Pettis County Jail.
Hans M. Goeth, 41, of Kansas City, was arrested for three warrants and has been charged with felony forgery with a $3,500 bond.
Shawn W. Mantonya, 46, of Sedalia, was arrested and has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and felony unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Tanya L. Carter, 38, of Sedalia, was being held pending the filing of charges for forgery for attempted counterfeiting U.S. currency at the time of the press release.
Tara M. Dillon, 36, of Sedalia, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.
