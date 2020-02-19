Dorothy Franklin will observe her 97th birthday Feb. 19.
She was born Feb. 19, 1923, in La Monte.
Dorothy was married to the late Amos Franklin.
She is a retired sales clerk and enjoys fishing, playing cards, collecting rock and glass dishes, and working jigsaw puzzles.
Dorothy has two children, Carolyn Lee, of Sedalia, and James Franklin, of Lee’s Summit; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Birthday cards may be sent to Dorothy at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, 3333 W. 10th St., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.