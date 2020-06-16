To commemorate the 200th anniversary of the first Missouri Constitutional Convention, the Supreme Court of Missouri’s bicentennial committee, in partnership with Missouri 2021, created two quizzes highlighting the importance of the Missouri Constitution to the lives of Missourians.
Two quizzes are available: one quiz is designed for students and the other quiz, with increased difficulty, is for adults. Missourians of all ages are encouraged to test their knowledge of the Missouri Constitution from June 12 through July 19, mirroring the period of the first Missouri Constitutional Convention. The quizzes can be taken multiple times and no personal information will be collected. The quizzes are available at missouri2021.org/missouri-constitution-quiz.
