The Pettis County U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) and MU Extension will host a public meeting to explain crop provisions of the 2018 Farm Bill. The meeting will take place at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at Thompson Conference Center in the Heckart Science and Allied Health Center on the campus of State Fair Community College.
The 2018 Farm Bill has several changes that FSA and MU Extension would like to discuss with local producers. At the meeting, Amanda Brosch, ARC/PLC Program Specialist with USDA-FSA, will provide an overview of ARC/PLC program changes. Information related to MFP payments and disaster programs will also be presented. Dr. John Kruse, Associate Extension Professor in Agricultural and Applied Economics, MU Extension, will provide information on crop market prices and Decision Support Tools for choosing between ARC or PLC.
For more information, contact Magan Henderson, County Executive Director for Pettis County USDA Farm Service Agency, at 660-826-3339 or magan.henderson@usda.gov or Amie Breshears, County Engagement Specialist in Agriculture and Environment, MU Extension in Benton County (serving Pettis, Henry, and Benton counties), at 660-438-5012 or abreshears@missouri.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.