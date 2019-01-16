Midwest historian Louis Atherton describes the small town general store as displaying and selling a “bewildering variety of goods,” including foodstuffs, hardware, dishware, leather goods, and dry goods, and fabrics. Stores often opened at dawn and remained open until 10 at night to accommodate shoppers from out of town. Men came to purchase items and to haggle over the prices; women patronized the stores as much for the gossip they could glean as for the merchandise.
Although the small town general store changed in the years between the early settlement of the Midwest and the late 19th century, some things remained the same. Store buildings grew from small log or frame building to spacious brick buildings. The development of the railroads allowed merchants to maintain a more diversified stock of goods from eastern markets. In addition, specialty stores developed to provide competition for the general store.
A Sedalia Democrat article from July 1895 identifies five dry goods stores and one grocery store in Otterville. A further list identifies the general merchandise stores and describes two of them — one managed by W.M. Homan and the other by brothers J.H. and I.W. Hupp — in detail. The other general stores are listed and their stocks described briefly.
W.M. Homan was born in Otterville in 1851 and began his business in partnership with A.L. Zollinger in the early 1870s. The two ended their partnership four years after they opened, leaving Homan in charge. By 1895, Homan’s store occupied a brick building 25 feet by 120 feet located at the southwest corner of Vine and Grover Streets. He employed one clerk, the “good-looking” J.E. Golliday, who generally was “at his post from early morn until night.”
Homan’s business included buying eggs from local producers and shipping them to Sedalia and St. Louis for sale; he generally shipped 1,500 dozen eggs each month. The money he made selling the eggs enabled him to maintain a large stock of goods for sale. The Democrat reporter described the $18,000 worth of stock as “the largest . . . ever seen in a small town” and “as fine as can be found in cities six times as large as Otterville.” Homan’s store carried dry goods, groceries, glassware, queensware (pottery dishware), woodenware, hats, caps, boots, shoes, and gentlemen’s clothing.
J.H. and I.W. Hupp, who were born and raised on a farm near Otterville, opened their store in February 1883. The 22 feet by 70 feet brick building faced south on Grover Street. Their father Aaron Hupp worked as a clerk in the store. The Hupps were active in the International Order Of Oddfellows fraternal order and in the Presbyterian Church.
The Hupp’s store carried a smaller stock, $6,000, than Homan’s, but handled a similar line of goods, including groceries, queensware, hardware, dry goods, hats, caps, shoes, boots, and gentlemen’s clothing.
Another merchant, George T. Butler, handled dry goods, groceries, and footware. J.H. Potter sold dry goods, and footwear. Charles Everett sold groceries, confections, and hardware. M.I. White sold general merchandise and served as the communities’ post master.
Specialty shops included a drug store that sold paints, stationery, and tobacco, and T.H. Clark, who sold medicines and school supplies. Miss Sallie Baxter made and sold women’s clothing and hats.
The 600 residents of Otterville and those in the surrounding area could purchase most of the items they needed or desired in the many stores in their own community.
