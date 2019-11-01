Norma Gilpin, of E.W. Thompson Rehabilitation Center, will celebrate her 92nd birthday with a come-and-go reception hosted by her family from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
Norma has five children, John (Marsha) Urton, Joe (Penney) Gilpin, and Susie Rasa, all of Sedalia, Brenda (Jim) Hess, of St. Louis, Bettie Jo (Paul) Christmann, of Georgia, and the late Andrea Cusick; five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Birthday cards may be sent to Norma at 975 Mitchell Rd., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.
