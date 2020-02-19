Girl Scout Cookies are now on sale during weekends at several local businesses including Walmart, Woods Supermarket East and inside Shoe Sensation until March 22.
Nine varieties including Thin Mint, Caramel deLites, Peanut butter Patties, S’mores, Lemonades, Shortbread, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Gluten Free Caramel Chocolate Chip and Thanks A Lot. This is the final year for the Thanks A Lot cookie.
A package of cookies cost $5 and helps the Sedalia/Pettis Girl Scout troops with events, trips and patches. The Girl Scout Cookie Cupboard is open from 1 to 7 p.m. every day. Call 660-827-5851 and ask for Charlotte to place an order or with questions.
