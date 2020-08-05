Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland and Girl Scouts of the USA launched a free “Make New Friends” virtual event series to ensure all girls are prepared to start kindergarten with confidence.
The COVID-19 pandemic and transition to virtual learning and activities have disrupted important educational milestones, particularly for children entering kindergarten this year. Girl Scouts has designed a four-part virtual event series that is free and open to all girls who are entering kindergarten. Girls will:
• Practice interacting with other girls, exploring new ideas, and gaining the courage to ask questions about what they see.
• Explore emotions and learn how being persistent can help them achieve their dreams.
• Use their senses to process the world around them while practicing reasoning and problem-solving skills.
• Learn how to listen to a story, identify key characters, follow a plotline, and then share what they learned.
Events will include activities for girls to explore the solar system, create an inspiring drawing to represent their dreams and remind them to be persistent.
The events will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 11, Aug. 18, and Aug. 25. For more information or to sign up, visit www.girlscouts.org/ready.
