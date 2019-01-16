Hi, my name is Jennifer Langdon, I am a member of the millennial generation and I am sick and tired of hearing people complain about millennials.
Before you roll your eyes, toss aside your newspaper and dismiss me as just another snowflake, please hear me out.
First, let’s go over the definition of what a millennial really is. When I read think pieces and news articles that trash the millennial generation, their wording always makes me picture a bratty teenager who is rolling their eyes and typing away on their gizmos. I have even seen a lot of my friends my age complain about millennials.
In reality, a millennial is an adult younger than age 39. So instead of considering us as the kid messing up your lawn with our sweet skateboard tricks, think of us as your slightly younger friend who is also complaining about the kid on the lawn. Mumble rap? Awful! Tide Pod eating? Asinine! I, like you, don’t understand the trends of “kids these days.”
There are thousands of articles in existence about why millennials are the worst thing to happen to humanity since the advent of leprosy. One of the most popular themes at the moment is blaming millennials for killing off various previously popular items and industries. This generation has been blamed for killing everything from pant sales to laundry softener sales to fabric napkins to cereal. Times change and with that shopping trends change. No single part of society has remained the same in the last 100 years, but somehow millennials get blamed for not buying the same exact thing as our parents did. Leggings are comfortable, dryer sheets are convenient and why do more laundry when I can use a paper towel?
Some of the things we are “killing” are probably a net benefit to society. Example: divorce rates in the US have dropped 18 percent from 2008 to 2016. Quite a few studies have shown the millennial generation approaches relationships much differently than baby boomers. Baby boomers generally married young, then got divorced, then got remarried, and sometimes repeated that cycle a few times. Millennials are generally more cautious about entering marriage. We tend to wait until things like our careers and such are established.
The only downside to this is that America is not having enough children to keep up with the death rate. Many people are choosing not to have any kids due to a number of reasons or since they are waiting until later in life to have kids they are having fewer kids.
This is actually a huge problem that needs to be addressed. It’s funny that people are super quick to claim various things will be the downfall of America, but when in reality it’s much more likely it will be something simple like lack of population replenishment.
One of my favorite complaints I hear about millennials are statements like, “Should we really be electing millennials to Congress? Should millennials be allowed to be doctors?” This makes me chortle, mainly because with how linear time works there isn’t really an alternative. Whether you understand us or not, we are the future.
Yes, we are much different than the generations before us due to things like the internet and growing up in the midst of the great recession but we also have a lot of positive attributes. Millennials are more likely to volunteer in the community than any other generation, we speak out when we see injustice and we are generally good working with others.
So before you complain about millennials, complain about Generation Z and their weird Tide Pod eating ways. Thanks!
