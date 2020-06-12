Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Goalder will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary June 16.
Doris Dean Ransdell and Harvey Goalder were married June 16, 1950, at East Sedalia Baptist Church by Pastor Arnold.
The couple renewed their vows for their 50th wedding anniversary in 2000 with Pastor Bigelow.
Mr. Goalder is retired from maintenance for Striped College in Sedalia. Mrs. Goalder is a homemaker.
They have four children, the late Harvey Dean Goalder, and the late John “Timothy” Goalder, Steve (Marsha) Goalder and David (Cindy) Golader, all of Sedalia; 11 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
