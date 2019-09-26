A Gold Star Families Memorial will be dedicated at Drake Harbor in Warsaw on Saturday, Oct. 5.
This monument was ordered by Stepping Stones Garden Club with the support of the American Legion Family Post 217, which includes the American Legion Riders, American Legion Auxiliary, and Sons of the Legion, and the Warsaw Leathernecks, and the City of Warsaw.
The Gold Star Families organization is committed to educating people about the importance of the Gold Star symbol and how to properly respond when meeting someone who has lost a loved one in service to the country. The name Gold Star came from the custom of families of servicemen hanging a banner called a service flag in the window of their homes. The service flag had a star for each family member in the United States Armed Forces. Living servicemen were represented by a Blue Star and those who had lost their lives were represented by a Gold Star.
National Garden Clubs began the Blue Star Memorial Program in 1944 at the end of World War II in support of U.S. Armed Forces. This program has continued for 75 years and has grown to include Gold Star Families Memorial markers, which were added to recognize the families whose loved one made the ultimate sacrifice to their country. This will be the fifth Gold Star Memorial dedicated in Missouri.
