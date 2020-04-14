As the local community grapples with the impact of COVID-19, the Goodcents Foundation is sponsoring an initiative encouraging customers to pay it forward.
Customers will now be given the option to donate a pound of meat or cheese for $5. The bulk items will be delivered to Open Door Food Pantry, an organization that provides food, household supplies, and social services to more than 1,600 families in the Sedalia community.
Goodcents is offering many products at a discounted price and participating Goodcents locations have rolled out curbside delis offering customers the chance to purchase bulk items including meats and cheeses for $5 per pound, and breads for $.75 per loaf.
Customers can ‘pay it forward’ by adding a pound of meat at checkout to their delivery, curbside, or pickup order or calling the restaurant to place an order. If Goodcents' pledged donation exceeds the total amount of fresh food that Open Door Food Pantry can reasonably receive, the Foundation will donate the value equivalent in cash.
