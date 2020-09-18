Goodwill Chapel United Methodist Church will host its annual free fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at 26517 Goodwill Chapel Rd. The meal is carryout only. There is a limited menu, food is prepackaged and there are no substitutions.
Latest News
- Nutrition Spot celebrates 1 year, yoga studio gets new name
- Smith-Cotton High School students make fashionable face masks
- Sedalia Public Works Board talks recycling, city projects
- Elm Branch road to close for bridge replacement
- Republican Headquarters to host grand opening
- Police Reports Sept. 18
- Crash Reports Sept. 18
- Fish fry to benefit Busick
Most Popular
Articles
- No charges in shooting death of Hannah Fizer
- Pettis County Sheriff offers details on body camera purchase
- Two charged in Sedalia shooting
- New counseling practice, clothing boutique open in Sedalia
- Pettis County Commissioners address need for broadband service
- La Monte has a new restaurant, bar
- A warm heart for the cold-blooded: Reptile rescue bridges gap
- Coronavirus cases continue to increase in Pettis County
- Crash Reports Sept. 15
- Templeton Rose rises to meet pandemic challenges
Images
Videos
Commented
- Sticking to my presidential decision (10)
- Letter: Community needs to pull together against COVID-19 (8)
- Letter: COVID-19 problems are over-hyped (4)
- Letter: Radio DJ offers offensive comments (3)
- Letter: Another response to local medical leaders (3)
- Letter: Sedalia 200 made wrong choice (2)
- Additional death attributed to COVID-19 in Pettis County (2)
- Letter: Mask mandate not useful (2)
- Letter: Wearing a mask is best option (2)
- Decision made for General Election vote (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 22
Online Poll
Do you exercise regularly?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.