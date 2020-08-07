Mr. and Mrs. Joe Don Gordon, of Hughesville, will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary Aug. 11.
Linda and Joe Don Gordon were married Aug. 11, 1995, at First Christian Church in Sedalia by Dr. Bill Curwood.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Don Gordon, of Hughesville, will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary Aug. 11.
Linda and Joe Don Gordon were married Aug. 11, 1995, at First Christian Church in Sedalia by Dr. Bill Curwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.