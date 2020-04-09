Thursday afternoon Gov. Mike Parson ordered all Missouri schools to remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Schools have been encouraged to continue with remote learning strategies until the end of their district’s calendar for the school year.
“Sedalia 200 administrators are meeting to determine the best ways to finish out the balance of our school year for all grade levels,” Sedalia School District 200 Superintendent Steve Triplett said in a news release. “We will share our direction with you soon; grade-level Alternative Methods of Instruction will continue for the week of April 13-17 with emails going out to parents this weekend. They will be available for download from the Sedalia 200 website at www.sedalia200.org/domain/326. Students in grades 9-12 should use their Chromebooks to access the Canvas learning platform and Google Classroom for lessons from their teachers.
“We will continue to send updates via email, text messages, our website, and social media channels. We thank our students, families, community and Sedalia 200 staff for their perseverance in these trying times. Our focus is unchanged: doing what is best for our students.”
The recommendation was made to Parson by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and several school superintendents from rural and urban areas across the state, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Districts will be able to continue providing food service for students and child care businesses are still able to operate, per Parson’s stay-at-home order that went into effect Monday.
The news release states DESE is expected to issue additional guidance to educational leaders in the near future. For more information, visit dese.mo.gov/COVID19.
