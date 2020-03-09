Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa parson visited students at St. Joseph Catholic School in Pilot Grove on Friday, March 6. Emma and Willa Wolfe, first-graders at St. Joseph, wrote a letter to the governor inviting him to come to see the school and meet their friends. When the governor's assistant called the school office to request a visit, the secretary, principal, students, and staff were very surprised, excited, and honored for the special visit.
The Governor and First Lady were greeted by parents, grandparents, parishioners as well as Rep. Dave Muntzel, Cooper County Presiding Commissioner Gary Baragary, Commissioner David Booker, and Pilot Grove Mayor Dennis Knipp. The students performed a medley of "Amazing Grace" before Emma and Willa led the governor and first lady on a tour of the school. Gov. Parson visited the classrooms and reminded the students how important science and math are as well as the importance of listening to the teachers. He took the time to share a trick with the preschool and kindergarten students that he enjoys doing with his own grandchildren, making a paper airplane.
