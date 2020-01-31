Friends of the Missouri Governor’s Mansion announced tours of the Mansion will begin Tuesday, Feb. 4 with extended hours following a five-month renovation which briefly halted tours last year.
Public tours will be available Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. for the months of February through July, September and October. The mansion will be closed in August and those seeking tours in November and December should call for availability.
Friends of the Missouri Governor’s Mansion began guided tours of the Mansion 45 years ago and welcomes nearly 50,000 visitors a year. During the tour, docents dressed in period costume greet guests on the first floor while sharing stories of the executive residence and its First Families.
To schedule a tour, visit missourimansion.com or call 573-230-7000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.